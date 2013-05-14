The radio is making a comeback this summer with Windows Phone 8 update

Following Tuesday's Nokia Lumia 925 launch, Microsoft revealed the device will be running an updated version of Windows Phone 8 that brings back one feature and adds a few more for good measure.

Coming this summer to Windows Phone 8 devices, the software update will see the return of the FM radio, which had been laying dormant in the current generation of devices.

As well as access to the airwaves, Windows Phone users who rely on Google accounts will be pleased to know that Microsoft is updating the OS to keep up with Google's new syncing tech.

In a post on the Windows Phone blog, the company said "the update also ensures Windows Phone continues to work with Google services by adding support for the company's newest sync protocols - CalDAV and CardDAV."

Hundreds of improvements

The update will bring "hundreds" of small improvements to the OS, including some tweaks for Xbox Music that improves the accuracy of song data.

Owners of the Nokia Lumia 920 and Lumia 820 can also expect to receive the 'double tap to wake' feature announced alongside the impressive Lumia 925 today.

With high profile Android and iOS launches expected to arrive in the next few months, will these modest improvements to Windows Phone 8 be enough to satisfy fans of the OS?

Via The Verge