Techradar reacts: iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

After months (OK, a whole year) of waiting, Apple has finally announced its latest iPhones, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The handsets are evolutionary iterations over the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, but bring a few notable new features to the table.

Still, are the latest iDevices everything we hoped they'd be or do these phones leave us feeling slightly deflated?

We turned to techradar's editorial staff to get their knee-jerk reactions on the new iPhones following Apple's big event. Some are ready to upgrade as soon as the phones come out on September 25, others, less impressed. Read on!