Official: LG touchscreen 3G iPhone killer

LG has officially confirmed that it is launching the LG Viewty KU990, a touchscreen controlled, 5.1-megapixel camera-equipped 3G broadband mobile that's all geared up to take on the iPhone.

The LG Viewty KU990 (or U990 in its 3 UK version) uses a similar touchscreen interface as that employed on the Prada Phone by LG, and is boosted by HSDPA-enhanced 3G broadband data capabilities. It has a 5.1-megapixel camera with Schneider Kreuznach optics on the back. In addition, it boasts impressive video recording credentials, with 120 frames per second video capture, enabling super slow-motion playback of recorded footage. LG has also equipped the Viewty with single-click connection to YouTube, enabling users to share their video clips easily with others.

Video capabilities extend to video calling, using a secondary front facing camera above the Viewty's huge display. Although LG hasn't yet confirmed the full specifications of the LG Viewty (it is making the announcement at the forthcoming IFA trade fair in Berlin), Tech.co.uk has been informed that phone will feature a 3-inch 400 x 240 pixel, 262k-colour display, the usual 3G video and audio download and streaming facilities plus a multi-format music player. A full web browser is also included.

The LG VIewty is expected to have 170MB of internal memory plus a MicroSD Card expansion slot.

As reported last week, a version of the LG Viewty KU990 - the LG U990 - is being released on 3 UK in October, while the KU990 will be released by other UK mobile operators in the autumn.