Microsoft could be plotting a Lumia 650 for February

Windows 10 may have had a solid launch on desktops and tablets, but the story on phones is quite different - the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL are currently the only handsets you can get running Windows 10 Mobile.

A new rumour from Windows Central says those two phones will be joined by the Lumia 650 on 1 February. Apparently there'll be "little fanfare" for the handset, which is going to be aimed primarily at business customers.

According to sources speaking to Windows Central, the Lumia 650 will feature a 5-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 210 or 212 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of on-board storage. A 5MP front-facing camera and 8MP rear-facing camera complete the unofficial specs.

The end of the Lumia road

But that could be it for the Lumia line: Windows Central says both the Lumia 750 and Lumia 850 have been cancelled, which means the Lumia 650 would be the last of its breed, with Microsoft planning a low-key Mobile World Congress this year.

What we might see is a flagship Surface Phone sometime later in 2016 - that's a rumour we've heard before, and it would make sense considering the enthusiastic welcome that the Surface Book has had.

If Microsoft is going to continue fighting the might of Android and iOS, it looks like it's going to be pinning its hopes on a new premium handset under the Surface brand. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for the last of the Lumias at the start of February.