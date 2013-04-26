Low-end Samsung Galaxy Core looks like Galaxy S4 knock off

You know what Samsung needs? Yep that's right, another phone and if one Russian site is to be believed that's exactly what's happening in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Core.

According to HiTech the Galaxy Core is currently in production over in Korea and is set to be an entry-level version of the Samsung Galaxy S4.

We've heard rumours that a mid-range Galaxy S4 mini could be on the cards sometime this year, so the Core would complete Samsung's S4 look-a-like line up.

Dubious details

The site claims that the Galaxy Core will rock up with a 4.3-inch display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 768MB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 5MP camera and 1,800mAh battery.

Credit: HiTech

It's said that the Core will run version 4.1 of Android Jelly Bean with Samsung's TouchWiz overlay - but we can't see why you'd buy this over the Samsung Galaxy S2.

HiTech has come up with the goods in previous years - correctly noting for example that the Galaxy S would receive a processor bump in 2011 - although the quoted price tag of 14,000 rubles (around $280/$430/$AU420) and grainy images don't fill us with confidence.

Via Engadget