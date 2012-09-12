LG Optimus G will have 'world's best camera'

LG has made some big boasts by way of a new video for the Optimus G, claiming the powerful smartphone is packing the "world's best camera."

The LG Optimus G will feature a 13-megapixel "ultra slim camera" in some regions, while others will only get an 8-megapixel snapper.

The video doesn't specify which regions will get the better camera, though LG will likely reveal that info soon, as the LG Optimus G is reportedly launching in September in Korea and worldwide by the end of the year.

Either way, the LG Optimus G's camera will sport some impressive tech.

Optimus G camera specs

According to the video, the LG Optimus G's camera includes "High Accuracy PKG technology from LG Innotek," which according to LG's website grants it small size and better accuracy, among other advantages.

LG Innotek's Director of Optical Solution Business Hyeong-cheol Moon calls the Optimus G's camera "the world's best ultra compact and ultra slim camera" and claims that the 13-megapixel shutter is the highest-pixel camera on any smartphone.

Apparently, no one told him about the Nokia 808 Pureview, with its 41-megapixel camera, or the just-announced Nokia Lumia 920 with its similar Pureview tech (though, granted, a mere 8 megapixels).

Moon also cites the image sensor's small pixel size, the thin, large-diameter lens, and the display's True HD IPS+ tech, which he says minimizes noise and enhances color-matching between the lens and the display.

The LG Optimus G is a beast

That said, 12 megapixels really is as high as a smartphone needs to get, and the rest of the Optimus G's specs sheet is even more impressive.

Its 1.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro blows existing Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S3 out of the water in benchmark tests.

And the Optimus G sports a 4.7-inch display, 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and LTE and NFC technology.

The camera will also take advantage of that impressive Snapdragon S4 Pro with a Time Machine function, voice-activated shooting and a smart shutter.

Via The Android Soul, LG Innotek, Youtube