LG G3 Prime with next-gen power and hyperfast 4G outed in Korea

Samsung hasn't got it all its own way

We've heard various rumours about the LG G3 Prime and it appears it's been pretty much confirmed by a retail store in Korea.

Arriving in the form of the LG G3 Cat 6, there's a striking resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A we saw launched recently in Korea boasting a QHD display, Snapdragon 805 processor and superfast CAT 6 LTE.

Category 6 LTE - which is capable of delivering speeds of up to 300Mbps - isn't supported by the Snapdragon 801 chip found inside the regular LG G3, so all signs point to the 805 option.

Asia only?

LG hasn't formerly announced an upgraded version of the G3, so there's still a chance this particular retail store has its fact wrong, but customers are being encourage to sign up for more details/pre-orders (it's not entirely clear which), giving this story a stronger case.

If the LG G3 Cat 6 does indeed exist don't get your hopes up too much, as like the Galaxy S5 LTE-A we don't expect the handset to make it markets outside of Asia.

We have contacted LG for more information and we'll update this article when we receive a response.

From LG Best Mall via G4Games