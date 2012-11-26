LG already planning Optimus G follow up with Key Lime Pie?

LG's Optimus G is still fresh on the market, but the South Korean company may already be preparing to unveil the smartphone's successor.

A report on Monday claimed that "sources in the industry" caught wind of an LG Optimus G successor, referred to as the Optimus G2.

According to those sources, the LG Optimus G2 could launch as early as May, six months earlier than LG had previously planned to unveil the follow-up device.

What's more, the LG Optimus G2 could come loaded with the next-gen Android OS, Key Lime Pie.

LG Optimus G2 specs

The LG Optimus G2 will reportedly sport a "full HD" 440 ppi display that will be "1.5 times clearer than Retina display of Apple's iPhone, and five to six times clearer than a 40-inch, full HD TV," according to Monday's report from Korean site MK Business News.

At 5 inches, that display could help the LG Optimus G2 compete directly with Sony's rumored 1080p Odin smartphone.

The Optimus G successor could also feature a 2GHz quad-core Qualcomm chip.

Monday's report claimed that LG Electronics executives bumped up the Optimus G2 launch date by six months to May after consulting with folks at LG subsidiaries LG Display and LG Innotek.

The new release date is reportedly intended to help the Optimus G2 better compete with Samsung's rumored Galaxy S4, which may also be unveiled in the first half of 2013.

With the Consumer Electronics Show and Mobile World Congress occurring earlier in 2013, the Optimus G2 isn't likely to be introduced at either event, though if it is, TechRadar will be on hand to take the G2 for a whirl.

Via MK Business