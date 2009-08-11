Let your iPhone take you to Paris and back

Can you see a mobile here? No... because it's been recycled

A new recycling scheme has been set up to let you send in your old mobile phone in exchange for Air Miles rather than cash.

Users can send in broken or working mobiles and get up to 750 Air Miles in return, meaning you could nab a decent European getaway if you've fallen out of love with your Nokia 5800 XpressMusic.

You'll need an existing Air Miles account to make the transaction, but top end handset will net you the maximum flight distance, while if you've got a plethora of old and broken phones you might be able to lump them all together and get enough to get halfway to Edinburgh.

Keeping it green

Andrea Burchett, Director of Relationship Marketing and Insight, The Mileage Company says: "We know that Air Miles' members want to boost their miles balance in ways that fit into their lifestyles and match their values. We're pleased to offer this new collection opportunity which rewards our members for avoiding unnecessary waste."

In the same way as the growing number of paid-for mobile recycling sites, the scheme works by either re-conditioning and re-using the mobiles, or stripping them down for their valuable materials, to be recycled for other industries.

If you fancy flipping an old Motorola the way of Air Miles, then head on over to the dedicated site and get cracking.