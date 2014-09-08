iPhone 6L might have a bigger battery, but it won't last longer

The Apple iPhone 6 leaks have been coming thick and fast in the run up to Apple's September 9 event, with the latest rumour focusing on the increased battery size of the 5.5-inch iPhone 6L.

There's good news and bad news with the latest rumour, however. The good news is that like many of us had hoped, Apple is taking advantage of the larger body size of the iPhone 6L to include a bigger battery.

Steve Hemmerstoffer at Nowhereelse.fr has managed to obtain an iPhone 6L battery from a reliable leaker and has ascertained that this new battery will come with a huge 2,915mAh capacity battery. In contrast, the iPhone 5S comes with a battery with a 1,560mAh capcity – an increase of 86%.

But what of the standard iPhone 6 with a 4.7-inch display? According to a leak a few weeks ago, that iPhone will sport a 1,810mAh capacity battery.

You're going to need a bigger battery

Whilst a larger battery in the latest iPhone is good news on paper, in reality the news might not be so great. The iPhone 6L's battery might be significantly bigger than the iPhone 5S, but so is its screen.

This increase in display real estate over the 4-inch screen of the iPhone 5s means that the battery will have to work harder to keep it lit.

If the iPhone 6L's screen is around 89% larger than the iPhone 5s, you can probably guess where a lot of the 86% increase in battery capacity will be spent.

So whilst the iPhone 6L's battery might be larger, there's a good chance that the actual battery life of the iPhone 6L will be around the same as that of the iPhone 5s.