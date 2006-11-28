New mobile phone comparison service

A new mobile phone comparison website has launched. Mobilesift.co.uk aims to help UK shoppers find, compare, and buy a mobile phone online.

Mobilesift offers buyers' guides, FAQs, tips and key features lists. A filter lets visitors narrow down their mobile phone selection by only displaying mobile phones meeting their network and/or feature requirements.

"Choosing the best mobile phone deal is easy, providing you have all the relevant information to make an informed decision," says Mobilesift creator, Andy James.

Mobilesift compares the latest mobile phone handsets, including Nokia, Motorola, LG, Sony Ericsson, and Samsung. Shoppers can compare the best deals for pay-monthly contract or pay-as-you-go mobile phones.