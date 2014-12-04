HTC One M8 edges LG G3 and iPhone 6 as TechRadar's Best Flagship Phone

Few would argue that mobile phones have become the most important technological tool we possess. And over the last 12 months, the world's biggest manufacturers have given us the most powerful, best looking and most feature-packed handsets to date.

We've spent all year testing and debating all of them, and have arrived at our conclusions forTechRadar's Phones of the Year 2014. We've awarded titles to the top phones in four different categories: Best Flagship Phone, Best Phablet, Best Compact Phone and Best Budget Phone.

Overall bragging rights go to the HTC One M8, which takes the title of Best Flagship phone from the likes of the LG G3 and Apple iPhone 6.

Elsewhere, we've looked at which brand performed the best over the course of the year, how to buy the perfect smartphone and what the future may hold for our devices. All things considered, it's looking pretty positive for 2015.

You can find the full list of winners, as well as our thoughts on the smartphone market and the biggest and best devices of the year on our Phone of the Year 2014 page.