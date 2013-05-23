HTC Desire 600 confirmed: Boomsound and Blinkfeed on the cheap

The HTC Desire 600 has been officially unveiled by the Taiwanese firm, sporting a quad-core processor and mid-range tag.

Earlier today we reported on rumours which hinted at the Desire 600 and the Desire 200, and with one already becoming reality our hopes are high for the latter to follow suit soon.

We're impressed that the Desire 600 comes packing a 1.2GHz quad-core processor alongside a 4.5-inch qHD Super LCD2 display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera, 1.6MP front snapper, NFC and a 1860mAh battery.

HTC has pumped the Desire 600 full of goodies as well, including dual-front facing speakers which harness the BoomSound technology found in the flagship HTC One, front and rear facing cameras, Android Jelly Bean and the firm's new Sense 5.0 UI with BlinkFeed aggregator.

Not all good

Wrapped in a relatively compact 134.8 x 67 x 9.26mm chassis, weighing 130g and also sporting dual-SIM support, the Desire 600 is certainly a well equipped handset.

The bad news is the HTC Desire 600 is currently only pegged to go on sale in Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East and Asia region in June - with no word on any other potential markets.

That's really disappointing as on paper the HTC Desire 600 sounds like a winner (if the cost is right) but at least it may herald those features coming to other phones in the future.