Chavez says Venezuela to get £10 phone

We've already heard plenty about India's People's Phone - the cheap mobile for the masses – to which we can now add the oddly named Vergatario from Venezuela.

The new phone was announced (really) by the country's president, Hugo Chavez, who claimed it would sell for the local equivalent of around £10.

Chinese ties

Chavez said the Vergatario would be made by a firm called Vetelca, which is 85 per cent owned by his government, with the remainder belonging to Chinese tech specialist ZTE.

Vetelca aims to produce an ambitious four million handsets a year for the Venezuelan market. Each GSM device will include a camera, an FM tuner and an MP3 player.