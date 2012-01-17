Apple will pay money for your old PC

Apple's Reuse and Recyling Programme will dispose of old electronics, even handing over cash if they're still useful.

There are a number of services already in operation such as Envirofone and Mazuma Mobile that will hand over cash in return for your old phone, even if it's not working, but Apple's service extends to some of the bulky, harder to get rid of items like desktop computers and displays.

The Reuse and Recyling Programme is operated by Dataserv GmbH.

A statement on the Apple Reuse and Recyling site says :"Apple's commitment to the environment includes finding the most efficient ways to reuse or recycle electronic equipment at the end of its useful life, including iPhone, iPad, Mac or PC computers, and displays from any manufacturer. You may even get some money for your old equipment."

Cash for questions

To see if you could make a quick buck from your old laptop, all you have to do is head over to the Apple Reuse and Recycling Programme website and answer a few questions.

You'll then get an estimate of the value of your item and be sent a prepaid postage label.

If all is well (and you haven't told any fibs) your bank account will get a cash injection once Apple receives your item.

Apple will also take your old iPods and any mobile phones through its iPod and Mobile Phone Recycling Programme, though it won't give you any money for them.