Apple claims a new record with overnight iPhone 6 sales

Thinking about getting an iPhone 6 or an iPhone 6 Plus? Well, you might not have an easy time of it if you haven't pre-ordered it already.

Apple said the two new iPhones broke the company's records for pre-orders in the first night they were available.

"Response to iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus has been incredible with a record number of preorders overnight," an Apple spokesperson told Re/code.

The new iPhones may have sold so well that new orders appear to be backed up, particularly when it comes to the larger iPhone 6 Plus.

Return to sender

Demand in the US has been high from carriers' perspectives as well.

An AT&T spokesperson told Re/code that iPhone 6 demand was higher than demand for the previous two iPhone releases.

And shipment expectations for the iPhone 6 Plus have been bumped back into October on Verizon, AT&T and through Apple's own website, indicating pre-orders have already burned through their initial allotments.

Meanwhile Sprint's website has literally been down all morning, and T-Mobile says it can't ship any iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus models out any time soon "due to high demand."

There's nothing unusual about any of this, but it does show that despite any hiccups Apple may have experienced lately the company's products are still the cream of the crop as far as many consumers are concerned.