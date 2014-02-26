A smartphone battery that lasts a week? Unlikely, says Qualcomm

You'll still be seeing a lot of your charger in the future

We're waiting for the day when our smartphone battery will last a week on a single charge, but sadly that day will probably never come.

TechRadar spoke to Laurent Fournier, Qualcomm's Senior Director for Business Development, at MWC 2014 who revealed the technology isn't heading towards a smartphone battery that can last days, but rather one that can be charged quickly.

"It's too optimistic" to hope for a smartphone battery that lasts a week, explained Fournier. "The batteries in the old GSM phones that could effectively last an entire week are not something current technology can deliver to smartphones."

"This is because the number of applications and demands a user has of their smartphone does not allow for that kind of performance from the battery."

The classic one day

"Today's smartphone batteries are generally expected to last a day and we are investing more in speeding up the charge, rather than effectively extending the lifetime of the battery beyond the classic one day."

When it comes to actually charging your phone, Qualcomm is pushing the wireless option which already features in some handsets.

"We've announced our version 2.0 of our wireless charging technology and that's definitely the trend we're pursuing," Fournier told us.

So perhaps the nightly charging ritual is going to get easier for more of us, but you won't be waving it goodbye anytime soon.