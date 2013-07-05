Aussies increasingly favour mobile over landline: ACMA

This thing has no touchscreen? And is attached to the wall? Does it lead to Narnia?

According to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), close to 3.3 million Australians over the age of 18 have replaced their home phone fixed-line with a mobile phone.

The ACMA believes that this figure will continue to grow as in the 12 months to December 2012, "mobile-only users" grew by 20 per cent, which is consistent with the growth rate since 2010.

Not surprisingly, users aged between 25 and 34 make up the largest group of mobile-only users.

The ACMA indicated that improved 4G networks and technology, as well as affordable mobile services has led to Aussies choosing to kill off their fixed-line home phone services.

As the research paper only reports up until 2012, the figures are likely have increased in the last six months.

End of the line for landline

Just last week, Vodafone chief network officer Benoit Hanssen said that landlines will slowly become a thing of the past for home phone use.

"Landlines are on the way out; they're expensive and don't suit the 21st century lifestyle," he said.

While he was only speaking about fixed-line phone use, the ACMA says that Australians are also getting rid of internet landlines and relying solely on their mobiles for phone and internet use.

Though only less than 3 per cent of Australians over the age of 18 are "full mobile substitution users" (about 480,000 people), this number had grown about 70 per cent during the 12 months ending December 2012.