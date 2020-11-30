OnePlus 9 range could include a third model, dubbed the OnePlus 9E

In recent years, the main range of OnePlus smartphones has included two handsets, the standard numbered model and a Pro variant – so for 2021 we were expecting to see the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, but there’s now talk of a third model, the OnePlus 9E.

Max Jambor – a leaker with a reasonable track record – claims we’ll see these three models, but doesn’t appear to know anything more about the OnePlus 9E, saying it's not clear whether this phone will slot in above or below the standard OnePlus 9.

Based on the name, however, we’d guess below, as it brings to mind phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10e, a phone that sits below the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Of course, OnePlus also now has the Nord series for those looking for an affordable handset from the brand, so if that continues that line into 2021 then the OnePlus 9E could be filling quite a narrow gap between the next Nord and the OnePlus 9.

Given that this is the first we’ve heard of a OnePlus 9E we’d take its existence with a pinch of salt, especially as this would make for a lot of different OnePlus phones, but we also wouldn’t be at all surprised if we do see a OnePlus 9E.

It’s likely that the OnePlus 9 range will be announced in April or May, so we’ve still got a while to go before we’ll find out for sure. But if there is a OnePlus 9E in the works we’d expect to start hearing more rumors about it soon, so stay tuned for updates.

Want to keep in touch? Sign up for TechRadar's daily newsletter

Via 9to5Google