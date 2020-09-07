Now streaming: Best TV shows and movies this week in Australia (Sept 7-13)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to finding the best new stuff that's been added each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be hand-picking the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms each week, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this weekend's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball dark horse entries, just for some variety.

Admittedly, this is a very light week in terms of new content, however, there are a few gems to check out. Here are our streaming picks for week of September 7 to September 13, 2020.

Netflix

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Movie – available September 10)

A follow up to 2017's Netflix Original horror flick The Babysitter, which starred then-newcomer Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up a couple years later as Cole (Judah Lewis) starts high school and finds himself once again fighting off the same Satanic cult as before. The only problem is that they were all dead the last time he saw them!

Amazon Prime Video

Little Women (Movie – available September 8)

From writer/director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) comes the latest critically-acclaimed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic coming-of-age novel, Little Women. The story follows the March sisters – Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) – as they set out to live life by their own terms in the years following the US Civil War.

Disney Plus

It's a quiet week on the Disney Plus streaming service, with nothing new to be added for at least next week. That said, there's a huge selection of TV shows and movies on Disney Plus, as you can see from our recommendations below.

Binge

The Nineties (TV series – Season 1 available from September 10)

Here's a series that every child of the 1990s is bound to get a kick out of – The Nineties, from executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Mark Herzog, chronicles the tumultuous decade that gave the general public such advancements as the internet and DVDs, along with classic TV shows like Seinfeld and Friends.

Stan

Apocalypse Now (Movie – available from September 10)

From Oscar-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather trilogy) comes one of the greatest war films of all time, Apocalypse Now. A loose retelling of Joseph Conrad's classic novel Heart of Darkness, Apocalypse Now relocates the story from late-1800s Africa to the Vietnam War. The film follows Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) as he travels with a small boat crew up the Mekong river into Cambodia on a secret mission to find the rogue Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) and terminate him "with extreme prejudice."