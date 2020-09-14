Now streaming: Best TV shows and movies this week in Australia (Sept 14-20)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to finding the best new stuff that's been added each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be hand-picking the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms throughout the week, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball dark horse entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a lot more stuff landing on Australia's streaming services this week than what we had last time. Here are our streaming picks for the week of September 14 to September 20, 2020.

Netflix

Close Enough: Season 1 (TV Series – available September 14)

An animated sitcom that takes the phrase "adulting is hard" and runs with it, Close Enough comes from the makers of Regular Show. It follows two new-ish parents who are coming to grips with leaving behind the partying lifestyle from their 20s and growing up to be responsible adults in their 30s.

Sing On! (TV Series – available September 16)

Having already seen success in Germany and Span, Netflix has now launched a US version of its singing contest show Sing On! The twist here is that the show's contestants aren't looking for fame or recording contracts – they're looking for cold, hard cash! Hosted by the hilarious Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) Sing On! seems like a darn good time.

Amazon Prime Video

Bad Boys for Life (Movie – available September 15)

Proving Bad Boys really are for life, the third action-packed instalment in the hit buddy cop series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is coming to Amazon Prime Video. In Bad Boys for Life, the pair must contend with a ghost from Mike Loughey's past – one whose goal is to kill everyone he loves before finally killing him.

Disney Plus

Spies in Disguise (Movie – available September 18)

Starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, the charming animated film Spies In Disguise sees a super smooth super spy named Lance Sterling (Smith) turned into a pigeon, leading him to seek help from Walter Beckett (Holland), a scientist who lacks social skills and could do with a bit of Sterling's confidence.

Binge

Friends (All ten seasons available September 17)

So no one told you life was gonna be this way? Well, if that 'way' means being able to binge through all ten seasons of Friends, then we have to say that life turned out pretty good! That's right, all ten seasons of the classic US sitcom Friends are coming to Binge this week, meaning you'll get to relive all your favourite moments as you try and forget the troubles of the world.

Stan

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Movie – available September 16)

One of the greatest action blockbusters of all time, director James Cameron's masterful sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day will arrive on Stan later this week. Having survived a vicious terminator attack in 1894, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) must now protect her son John (Edward Furlong) from a new T-1000 terminator (Robert Patrick) that is deadlier and far more advanced. Thankfully, they'll have the help of another terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), which has been reprogrammed to protect instead of terminate.