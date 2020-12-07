Now streaming: best TV shows and movies this week in Australia (Dec 7-13)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every week we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching this Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of December 7-13, 2020.

Disney Plus

Safety (Movie – 11/12/2020)

In this film based on a true story, Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves) is forced to prosper on the field and in his studies while also secretly raising his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson) on campus.

The Mandalorian: Season 4, Episode 7 (TV Series – 11/12/2020)

Following last episode's distressing final moments, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) sets off with companions Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) set off to rescue The Child, who has been taken by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Amazon Prime Video

I'm Your Woman (Movie – available 11/12/2020)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) stars as a suburban housewife who's forced to go on the run with her newborn child after her thief husband (Bill Heck) betrays his associates. A refreshing female take on the 1970s crime drama, I'm Your Woman boasts impressive character work and incredible period detail.

Netflix

Alice in Borderland (Movie – available 10/12/2020)

A video game obsessed teenager suddenly finds himself in an alternate version of Tokyo where he must compete in very intense games of survival. With a premise that recalls the classic manga series Gantz, Alice in Borderland is like an anime come to life.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Warrior (TV Series – available now)

Unfortunately, it appears as though Warrior's season 2 finale will mark the end of the road for the fantastic martial arts series as part of Cinemax's decision to end original programming. That said, we expect this final episode to be a fitting send-off for the show that Bruce Lee envisioned so many years ago. And who knows? Maybe another network will pick it up for a third season...

Stan

Your Honor – series premiere (TV Series – available now)

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) returns to television in this series about a respected judge who does everything in his power to protect his son after he is involved in a hit and run, including breaking the laws that he has dedicated his life to.