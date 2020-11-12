Northern Ireland vs Slovakia live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 playoff anywhere

It's an all-or-nothing showdown at Windsor Park tonight as Northern Ireland and Slovakia go into battle for the right to feature in next year's rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament. Read on to find out how to watch the Euro 2020 playoff finals online tonight and get a Northern Ireland vs Slovakia live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia live stream Tonight's clash is set to take place behind closed doors at Windsor Park in Belfast. Kick-off is set for a 7.45pm GMT in the UK, making for an 8.45pm start in most of mainland Europe (including Slovakia), and a 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are by netting yourself a great VPN.

The two teams earned their place in tonight's final playoff with dramatic penalty-shootout wins over Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Republic of Ireland, respectively. A win tonight would see Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland make back-to-back appearances in the Euro's, having played at their first European Championships in 2016 under Michael O'Neill.

The Irish know they will need to improve on recent form, however, if they are to progress here tonight. After a scintillating run of six wins between March and October last year including a famous win over the Czech Republic and a draw against the Netherlands, Northern Ireland earned a place in the Euro 2020 playoffs and went to their penalty shoot-out win in the semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina last month.

Slovakia are ranked four places above Northern Ireland in the FIFA world rankings. Despite having a number of star names in their ranks including Marek Hamsik, their disappointing showings in their Euro qualifiers saw them replace manager Pavel Hapal with temporary boss Stefan Tarkovic last month, making them something of a n unknown quantity going into tonight's clash.

It's win or bust for both nations, one of which team will seal their spot in next summer's Euro 2020 championship. Read on as we tell you how to watch a Northern Ireland vs Slovakia live stream and catch all the football action online today.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Northern Ireland vs Slovakia game, don't sweat it.

With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia from abroad

How to watch a Northern Ireland vs Slovakia live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the Euro 2020 playoffs in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Premier League) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £25 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 100% risk-free VPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm GMT.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Slovakia: live stream Euro 2020 playoff soccer in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN3 is your main option for watching Northern Ireland vs Slovakia live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option - though Fubo also conveniently accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Kick off in the United States is at 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

How to live stream Northern Ireland vs Slovakia in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to Euro 2020 qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of this massive playoff final if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Friday morning.