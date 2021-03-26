Next week's eBay Tuesday has epic tech deals on Hisense, Sony and Nintendo

eBay Tuesdays has consistently served up cracking deals since the online marketplace restarted the campaign last month, and today we’ve got a taste of what’s going to be on offer next week.

On Tuesday, March 30, eBay Australia will drastically drop the price on a Hisense 32-inch Series S4 smart TV, with eBay Plus subscribers able to snap up the set for an insane AU$149, which is down from its regular retail price of AU$395.

It’ll be in limited supply though, with 500 units dropping at 10am AEDT on March 30. As mentioned, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member to score the deal, but if you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial of the service and still be eligible.

And if you’re looking for a soundbar to pair with your new TV, the Sony HT-S100F will be available for just AU$99 to Plus subscribers – a significant drop from its current listed price of AU$248. Only 500 units will be available, and they're dropping at 4pm AEDT on March 30.

For Nintendo Switch owners, there’s ace deals also coming your way. The excellent Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will be available for just AU$49, saving you AU$40 off RRP. The price of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will also be slashed down to AU$39, a fair whack off its launch price of AU$79.95.

You’ll have a much better chance at nabbing these Nintendo Switch deals too, with 800 units of each available during the day. They’ll drop in batches of 400, at 10am and 4pm AEDT respectively on Tuesday, March 30.

It’s a particularly good time to get your hands on Super Mario 3D All-Stars, as the game is a limited release and will no longer be available after March 31. Given that, eBay’s deal is likely to be one of your last chances to grab it from an official retailer, with a great discount no less.

You can find more info about eBay Tuesdays at the official landing page.