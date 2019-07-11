Want wireless audio for in-flight entertainment and Nintendo Switch? This has you covered

Wireless headphones are great, as they cut down the hassle of endlessly tangled wires, and pair easily with whatever device you use – if that device supports Bluetooth wireless headphones. If it doesn't, don't worry, because high-end audio brand RHA has come up with an alternative!

The RHA Wireless Flight Adapter is a lightweight box with a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can plug it into any device that has an appropriate port, and the adapter also connects to your wireless headphones, so you can stream music easily.

That's really useful for devices like airplane entertainment systems (it even has the dual-jack setup you still get on some planes), or a Nintendo Switch, that don't facilitate Bluetooth pairing with wireless headphones, so you can listen to music on even more devices.

With a 16-hour battery life, you'll be able to use the adaptor for the entirety of most flights (even New York City to Hong Kong, half way around the world), or for a long gaming session on any of the best Nintendo Switch games. You can charge the device up through USB-C connection, so it'll power up quickly too.

The RHA Wireless Flight Adaptors are available immediately for $49.95 / £39.95, and with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, you'll certainly also be able to pick up a cheap pair of wireless headphones – perfect for if you really hate cables, but want to be able to play Switch games or in-flight entertainment on headphones.