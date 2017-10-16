NBN Co says more help coming for Australians with difficulties getting connected

Australia's ongoing NBN rollout has had another update from the company behind the magic [Ed – Errrm...], with NBN Co announcing its hit the '3 million premises activated' milestone, and that it would now begin to focus its attention on customers that have been waiting too long to connect.

The blog post update referred to these long-waiting customers as “aged tickets”, which have been left for longer than “four weeks out of the system” due to something out of the ordinary occurring — an example of that being an abandoned car preventing technician access.

In hopes to prevent the accumulation of such aged tickets in the future, the company says it will be “working with its delivery partners and internet providers to ensure… it knows exactly what is going on with each premises”. Hopefully this transparency in communication will translate to a faster response rate for those still waiting to be connected.

As for the rollout as a whole, NBN Co says it's seen an acceleration in the rate at which houses are getting connected and online; the '2 million premises' mark was reached in April, while the first million was achieved in May 2016.