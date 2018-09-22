More Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL images appear ahead of their October launch

Those of you who went into 2018 hoping there would be a few leaks of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL ahead of time have had your wildest dreams exceeded: we've seen an avalanche of unofficial videos and images showing off Google's new flagships from all angles. If you still want more, well, we've got more.

First up is renowned tipster Evan Blass, who posted renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on Twitter . You can see the two screen sizes, rumored to be around 5.3 inches and 6.2 inches, and the chunky, distinctive notch on the display of the larger phone. No look at the software or the back of the phones here though.

Google Pixel 3 leak (credit @evleaks)

Second up is Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has posted what seem to be genuine snaps of the Pixel 3 XL in white. This time you can see the phone powered up and the back of the device, sporting a single-lens camera. There's a fingerprint scanner on the rear, so no in-screen reader for Google this time around.

Agarwal says his sources have told him the Pixel 3 XL features a "frosted" glass back and plastic sides (or perhaps metal with some kind of coating). The SIM tray is located down at the bottom too, apparently (it's on the left-hand edge on the Pixel 2 ).

Google Pixel 3 XL leak (credit @IshanAgarwal24)

None of these pictures are guaranteed to be the real deal of course, but considering we've seen so many similar snaps in recent weeks and months, it's highly likely that what you're looking at here are Google's new handsets. They get officially unveiled on October 9.

Don't expect any revolutionary innovations though – all signs point to a specs boost (so a faster, more capable phone), and the usual round of camera improvements (possibly as much on the software side as the hardware side), but nothing too dramatic.