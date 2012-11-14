Microsoft Surface updates out now, make apps load faster

Microsoft's Surface tablet has just got its first firmware update, and it's good news if you're short of time.

Apps load around two seconds faster than without the update, according to a tester over at The Verge. That should be pretty noticeable, and should make a big difference if you're using apps a lot.

The bad news? The audio stuttering that users spotted previously hasn't been fixed. So your device may still be subject to random muting and jogging of sound.

The software fix also won't have addressed the Touch Cover issues the Surface has been suffering. A lot of users have been reporting the edge of the Touch Cover has been fraying, exposing wiring. Microsoft has confirmed it's been dealing with "a lot" of Touch Cover returns.

Other fixes

As well as overall slicker performance, the firmware update should fix some security flaws in the Internet Explorer browser, as well as the Windows RT OS itself.

Microsoft has also released an updated version of the Microsoft Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool on Windows Update, Microsoft Update, Windows Server Update Services, and the Download Center.

Have a look at the Microsoft Security Bulletin for more info.

Microsoft Surface launched at the end of October. It runs Windows RT at the moment, but a version running Windows 8 should be out in the new year.

Microsoft surprised and annoyed its partners with Surface, using its insider knowhow to make a competitor product. Hopefully it'll spur everyone on to make better tablets, benefitting the consumer.

Via The Verge