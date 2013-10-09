iPad 5 purportedly shows off its slim, space gray body in leaked photos

Less than two weeks till a launch into space gray?

Apple's iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 are expected to launch on October 22, which leaves less than two weeks for last-minute leaks of the forthcoming tablets.

Like clockwork, we're now seeing the first high-resolution photos of a purported space gray iPad 5 back casing and front panel courtesy of Sonny Dickson.

The new color is posed next to what appears to be a traditional silver-backed iPad casing, giving us a unique look at the difference between the two options that Apple may unveil.

On the flip side, the front of the space gray iPad 5 is black, while the silver version is white. These configurations match the iPhone 5S colors.

Space gray back may be new, but the it's the same black front (credit: Sonny Dickson)

A slim space gray suit

The batch of 74 photos gives us more insight into Apple's alleged color-coordinating efforts.

The tablets further drive home the expectation that the 9.7-inch iPad 5 is going to say goodbye to a whole lot of unnecessary bezel vs the iPad 4.

Yet, it's supposed to trim the perimeter without sacrificing precious screen size. It looks almost like a full-sized iPad mini in a lot of ways.

The iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 are also thought to sport a fingerprint sensor and a third color option: gold.

We'll should know soon enough on Tuesday, October 22. Mark your program formerly known as iCal.