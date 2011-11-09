Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime ICS update outed?

Asus has hinted that it will announce the Android 4.0 upgrade for the newly unveiled Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime very soon after its December release.

During a briefing this morning, the company showed journalists this intriguing slide (above), which excitedly asks, "What will happen when Transformer Prime MEETS Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich … Update in early December!"

The super-impressive Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime totes all kinds of exciting specs, but the one downside is its OS, the slightly dated Android 3.2.

Slinky

But with an update on the horizon, don't let that distract you from its uber processor (quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3), its 8.3mm thickness and its gorgeous spun metal back panel.

Also offering a 10.1-inch Super IPS+ (aka mega bright) screen and 8MP and 1.2MP cameras, the Transformer Prime will sell bundled with a keyboard dock for a quite reasonable £499.

Unforutnately, we Brits won't be eagerly ripping the wrapping paper off a Transfomer Prime this Christmas – although the US release date is scheduled for December, the Transformer Prime UK release date isn't until early January.

But if that means we get our iPad-threatening tablets complete with Android 4.0, we suppose it'll be worth the wait.

And just what delights will Ice Cream Sandwich bring to the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime? Check out our video preview to find out...