Top 5 tips when buying business laptops

Introduction
Laptops are far more common now than they ever were in businesses and enterprises. Falling prices as well as a clear focus from component vendors on thin-and-light laptops, and a drive to decrease power consumption, means that there's barely any difference, price-wise, between laptops and desktops of equivalent specifications, once you throw in the peripherals. In this article we'll discuss five things you need to bear in mind when buying a business laptop.
- Check out our best business laptop roundup
- In partnership with PC World Business
What level of support do you need?
Before you even contemplate looking at the finer details of the purchase, you need to consider the level of support required. Smaller vendors often offer a one-year warranty, sometimes with onsite support but more often than not, that's return to base (i.e. you need to send it back to the vendor) which is obviously not ideal if downtime is not an option.
Most global vendors (Acer, Lenovo, Dell, Fujitsu, Panasonic, HP) offer a more comprehensive warranty package with their laptops with some having a three-year affair with onsite next business day support by default. Check out whether you need accident coverage or coverage outside your country; some offer support in countries as far away as India.
- 10 reasons why business laptops are better than consumer notebooks
- In partnership with PC World Business
How about a docking station?
If you plan to use your laptop at your desk a lot, then it does make sense to consider a docking station which allows you to connect your device to a number of peripherals (like a keyboard, mouse, printer, monitor) in one swift move. Dedicated docking stations (ones that fit a specific range of laptops) tend to be more expensive but usually require only one cable.
Generic docking stations tend to be more affordable and are compatible with various laptop ranges which makes them more attractive if you plan to change laptop on a regular basis. But you will lose the one-connection option that make dedicated docks so attractive. Alternatively, consider getting an extra charger and leaving it home.
- 10 essential features your next business laptop should absolutely have
- In partnership with PC World Business
Consider the monitor
The future of external displays is 4K so make sure that your laptop supports it should you plan to have an external monitor at work or elsewhere. This means checking that your laptop either comes with a HDMI 2.0 port or a DisplayPort connector. Another option is to consider a docking station that offers either of these connectors.
Using a 4K monitor can transform the way you work by offering four times the resolution of full HD, perfect for multi-tasking on several documents. It can also help improve your workflow by allowing you to work on several devices at the same time while cutting down on the number of monitors needed.
- Why 4K displays make sense for businesses
- In partnership with PC World Business
Consider your priorities
Battery life and processing power do not go hand in hand. That's an unfortunate truth; the fastest laptops like the MSI WT72 6QN workstation tend to have very short battery life despite sporting massive batteries.
Throw in the market's obsessive quest for thinness and it's no wonder that many are often disappointed by their laptops because they are either powerful but with a short battery life or vice versa. Finding the right balance means that you will identify how long you can stay away from mains and what kind of processing power do you really need (hint: look at the applications you use most often). While there is no real alternative to a powerful CPU, extra memory and a fast SSD can often help.
- Top 10 best mobile workstations of 2016
- In partnership with PC World Business
Accessorize your laptop
Explore the upgrade options that are available for your laptop should you have access to them. Opt for a 4G/LTE internal modem should you have the option. Not only do they allow you to be connected when you're far from a Wi-Fi Hotspot, they often cost less than having to buy a separate dongle, use less power and are unlocked – plus you don't run of risk of breaking one USB port.
Check whether you can get a removable/second battery which may allow you to last longer away from the mains. Security options are also worth considering; these include hard drives with default encryption, fingerprint or palm readers as well as NFC/SmartCard readers.
- Why not read our top 5 tips for buying a business PC
- In partnership with PC World Business