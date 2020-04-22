MIUI 12 to feature including Dark Mode 2.0 and dynamic wallpaper dimming

Xiaomi’s MIUI is one of the most commonly used and preferred Android skins as it offers customization options and intuitive features that suit a broader user base. After a series of leaks and rumours , yesterday the company announced that MIUI 12 will be unveiled on 27th April in an online event starting at 11:30 AM IST.

As expected, after revealing the launch date, Xiaomi has started teasing us with the features that will be a part of the new UI. Apart from regular visual changes and feature updates, the teasers provide a sneak peek to the all improved dark mode.

Though the dark mode was introduced by Xiaomi in early 2019 with MIUI 10 and brought some incremental updates with MIUI 11. The company is looking to revamp it completely and introduce Dark Mode 2.0 with MIUI 12. Going by the posts on Weibo , the system-wide Dark Mode 2.0 will offer a deeper integration by supporting 100s of apps including the system and other mainstream applications.

Wallpaper Dimming

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi will introduce a smart wallpaper dimming feature. This will simulate the light change on the wallpaper according to the time of the day. This is unlike the current one which just darkens the entire wallpaper once the dark mode is triggered on. This feature will offer a similar experience that Apple offers in its macOS. Recently ColorOS, which is found on OPPO and Realme phones, also introduced a similar dynamic wallpaper feature.

There are a few live wallpapers available on the Play Store that offer somewhat similar experience, however, now this feature will become core part of MIUI 12. Though we are unsure if wallpaper dimming will work on any wallpaper selected by the user or only on the ones that come pre-loaded in the system.

Font weight adjustments

Another notable feature that Dark Mode 2.0 is said to bring is the dynamic font adjustment that will automatically make changes to the fonts to reduce glare and text blur. Simply put, this feature is aimed at improving the reading experience on both the dark mode as well as in the regular mode.

Font contrast adjustments

This is probably one of the most interesting features of Dark Mode 2.0 which theoretically will improve the reading experience. With this feature in place, the brightness and contrast difference between the black background and white text will adapt automatically based on the ambient light.

This dynamically changing of contrast will offer a more natural and pleasing experience even while reading text during the night or during the day when brightness is already high.

One of the many reasons why the fresh version of MIUI is always highly anticipated is because it brings the latest Android features even to its dated devices.

While Xiaomi has not revealed the list of devices slated to get MIUI 12, we can safely assume that the latest in the pack will surely be the first in the line. We’ve compiled a quick yet unofficial list of phones that may get MIUI soon after the launch:

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite

Mi Note 10, Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8, Mi 8 Lite

Redmi K30, K30 Pro, K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K20, K20 Pro. Also known as Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro in some regions

POCO F1, POCO X2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Redmi Note 9S, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 7, Note 7S, Note 7 Pro



Since this is an unofficial list, MIUI 12 could be coming to more devices, however, we will have to wait for an official announcement for the exhaustive list of devices set to get MIUI 12.