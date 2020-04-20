Leaked app offers a sneak peek at MIUI 12

Xiaomi is set to release MIUI 12 later this year, however, alert folks at XDA-Developers have been able to lend us a sneak peek at how the new user interface may look like.

These screen grabs are from a beta version of MiSettings application which was inadvertently released on the Chinese Mi Community forum, probably for testing. The app has now been removed from the forum.

(Image credit: XDA)

Going by these screenshots, Xiaomi may change how the refresh rate menu currently looks like. Instead of just offering two options to choose from, the screenshot suggests that MIUI 12 may come with an illustrative design along with some information around the impact on battery and performance.

Similarly, the dashboard showing battery usage which currently has bars may also be replaced with a line graph. Even the tab showing the focus mode has been made to look subtle and minimal.

(Image credit: XDA)

While the company is still working on the new UI, we can expect a lot of changes once the final version is revealed. Given the fact that Android 10 will come with its new features, it would be interesting to see Xiaomi’s implementation of these features.

As per the teaser released by the Chinese smartphone maker, MIUI 12 will be released in Q3 this year and will be made available to a wide range of Xiaomi devices. The fact that Xiaomi makes various versions of MIUI to bring the latest Android features even to its dated devices, makes it one of the most preferred Android skins.

Via XDA Developers