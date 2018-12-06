macOS Mojave 10.14.2 is now out for your MacBook or Mac computer

Apple has unleashed macOS Mojave 10.14.2 for those running a Mac device of one flavor or another, with a small collection of additional features including a handy shortcut for those who use the News app.

The second update for Mojave since its launch in September adds a menu item to the News app which allows you to swiftly open a story in the Safari web browser.

And when using Wi-Fi calling, support for real-time text (RTT) has been added. RTT is an accessibility feature designed for those who have hearing or speech difficulties, and it allows them to type text messages in real-time (so the other person can see the typing literally as it occurs).

A previous bug that has prevented iTunes from streaming media to third-party AirPlay speakers has also been dealt with in no uncertain terms.

Monitor mix-up

Also worth noting is that a gremlin that stopped monitors from working properly when connected to a 2018 MacBook Pro – if certain other ‘third-party USB graphics devices’ were connected to the machine – has been cured, too.

Other than that, you can expect the usual collection of security fixes, along with stability improvements on various fronts, so your machine should run more smoothly and be more secure.

If you want to grab the new version of macOS, simply head to the App Store, and select Updates.

The previous update to Mojave 10.14.1 added support for group FaceTime video and audio calls with up to 32 participants, and 70 new emoji characters.

