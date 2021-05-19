Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 improve on top wireless earbuds – without a price hike

Lypertek has announced the follow-up to its fantastic true wireless earbuds, the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (previously known as the Lypertek Tevi) – and in spite of a host of improvements, they won't cost you any more than their predecessors.

The Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 come with the latest Qualcomm QC3040 chipset, which allows for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, better quality connections, and aptX and AAC codecs.

The second-gen earbuds also now come with wireless charging, so you can simply pop them in their case on top of a Qi-certified charging pad whenever you need a boost.

The battery life remains the same as their predecessors, with an impressive 80 hours in total – that's 10 hours from the buds themselves and a further 70 from the charging case.

An improved soundstage

The Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 have been launched alongside the new PureControl app, which allows you to customize the sound of the earbuds with a seven-band EQ.

There's also a new LDX Audio mode (Lypertek Definition Expander), which the company says adds "a new dimension" to the listening experience.

The LDX Audio mode brings "an improved soundstage with added depth, increased definition, and a greater sense of space", according to the company, and can be switched on in the new app.

The app also allows you to active a Hear Through mode, locate lost earbuds, adjust the control button settings, and download firmware updates.

The audio hardware inside the earbuds is largely the same as their predecessors, with 6mm graphene-coated drivers powering the sound. That's no bad thing, though. The original Lypertek earbuds impressed us with their near-neutral sound, well-balanced presentation, and tight bass frequencies.

From the sounds of it, Lypertek has just made a few tweaks to an already winning formula – and the fact that the new earbuds cost the same as their predecessors ($99 / £99 / about AU$125) makes them all the more tantalizing.

Of course, we'll need to test them for ourselves to see whether the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 can truly improve upon the original earbuds, but we're very excited to see how they perform.