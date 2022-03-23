Live
Nothing event live blog: 'The Truth' roadmap reveal may include Nothing Phone launch
Nothing may become something
By John McCann last updated
Today's Nothing event could be the most significant to date in the company's short history in terms of learning what exactly its plans are going forward.
Dubbed 'The Truth', the event is set to focus on the company's roadmap - although it's unclear how much detail it'll share - but there's rumors suggesting we'll also see Nothing's second product launch.
Today's Nothing livestream event kicks off at 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT and you can watch it live.
In recent months, rumors and leaks around a Nothing Phone have increased, peaking last month when a photo posted on twitter supposedly showed Nothing founder Carl Pei showing off an undefined handset to Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon during MWC 2022.
Little is known about the Nothing Phone, if it does indeed exist, which makes this potentially one of the most exciting launches of the year.
We're reporting live on Nothing's 'The Truth' event right here, so keep this page open for all the latest news, reveals and analysis.
Are you ready... for The Truth?
It's a bold statement, naming your event 'The Truth' and Nothing will need to deliver some significant announcements to live up to the hype it's attempting to generate.
While some may remain skeptical around the company's marketing strategy, it's worth noting that at Pei's previous employer, its 'Flagship Killer' tagline for the early OnePlus phones helped propel the brand to relevance in an already crowded market.
Are you ready for The Truth?Live today 14:00 GMT.#NothingeventMarch 23, 2022
Carl is awake...
... and he's tweeting. He wants the truth. So do we. Let's hope we get it today.
Tell me the truthMarch 23, 2022
Nothing's first product wasn't a phone
With Carl Pei's history embedded in smartphones at OnePlus, a few eyebrows were raised when Nothing's first product was a set of wireless earbuds.
The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds featured a partially transparent casing in an attempt to set them apart from the competition.
While they are a solid set of buds, and we noted in our review they were "comfortable to wear and distinctive" in their look, they didn't manage to break into our best true wireless earbuds roundup - will the Nothing Phone fare better when shooting for a place in our best smartphones list? Time will tell.
Will we see the Nothing Phone today?
Quite possibly. Rumors have intensified in recent weeks, even though there's still very little that's actually leaked about the phone. However, a TechCrunch report citing sources who confirmed the handset's existence was swiftly followed up by a photo posted to Twitter by @evleaks potentially showing the phone in the hands of Carl Pei.
Watch today's Nothing event live
Alongside following our commentary on the event, you can also watch today's livestream on YouTube.
Nothing so far
So, what do we know about Nothing's journey to date?
- 2020: founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei
- 2020: raises $7 million in seed funding
- Feb 2021: raises $15 million in Series A funding round
- Mar 2021: raises $1.5 million in community funding round
- Mar 2021: Concept 1 earbud revealed
- Jul 2021: Ear (1) earbuds launched, Nothing's first product
- Oct 2021: Raises $50 million in extended Series A funding round
- Mar 2022: raises $70 million in Series B funding round
- Mar 2022: 'The Truth' roadmap reveal
Hopefully today we'll get a much better gauge on future product plans.
