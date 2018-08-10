Leica's Q is now even more desirable

Leica's full-frame Typ 116 Q is one of our favorites among the compact cameras we've shot with at TechRadar, and if the standard black finish wasn't quite special enough for you, Leica has teamed up with luggage makers Globe-Trotter to release two special edition models.

Like the black model, the new Globe-Trotter special edition models feature a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, an ultra-fast fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens and a crystal-clear 3,680,000-dot electronic viewfinder, but they're finished in specially selected Globe-Trotter leather in pink or navy.

The limited-edition Leica Q ‘Globe-Trotter’ cameras each have a serial number engraved on the top cover of the camera, and come in a specially produced case based on the nine-inch Mini Trotter, finished in leather to match the camera body. The case also features a Bordeaux-colored adjustable shoulder strap that matches the corner leather pieces.

If you like the look of these special-edition Leica Qs, you better be quick – and have deep pockets. The Leica Q Globe-Trotter is limited to 50 pieces in each color, and they're available now in the UK at the Leica stores in Mayfair, City of London and Manchester, as well as selected authorized dealers – availability in other regions is still to be confirmed.

The cost? £5,400 (around $6,900 or AU$9,450), which is quite a premium over the standard black model, which costs around £3,600 / $4,500 / AU$6,300) at the moment. Exact pricing for other regions is also to be confirmed.