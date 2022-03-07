Last chance to score a free year of Disney Plus with Telstra NBN and mobile plans

Audio player loading…

If you've been hanging out to sign up for a new Telstra NBN plan, or upgrade to one of the telco's choice mobile plans, now's your chance to score a full free year of Disney Plus along with it (valued at AU$119.99 annually, or AU$11.99 monthly).

This means you can net yourself blazing fast download speeds, or top-notch 5G coverage, so you can binge The Book of Boba Fett or stream all the latest Marvel movies to your heart's content.

If this deal sounds like a treat, you'll need to get a move on as the offer expires on March 28. If you sign up before this date, you'll have until May 31 to redeem the offer.

Best Disney Plus shows: the best TV series you can stream right now

Best Disney Plus movies: the greatest films on Disney's streaming service

Telstra mobile plans | from AU$65p/m For the most affordable entry into this promotion via a mobile plan, go with Telstra's Medium plan. It gets you an awesome 80GB of data for just AU$65p/m, but the Large (AU$85) and Extra Large (AU$115) plans are also eligible. You'll have access to the telco's powerful 5G network and won't be locked into anything, with the month-to-month contract allowing you to leave or upgrade whenever you want.

Telstra NBN plans | from AU$95p/m For those looking for some of the fastest NBN speeds on offer, the Disney Plus bonus is available on all of Telstra's broadband plans over (and including) NBN 50. Prices start at AU$95 monthly for NBN 50, with NBN 100, 250 and 1000 costing AU$110, AU$140 and AU$180 a month respectively. All plans also get a 3-month subscription to Binge's Standard plan for free and have no connection fee.

To be eligible for the offer, you'll need to be a new customer of the AU$65, AU$85 or AU$115 mobile plan, the AU$55 or AU$85 data plan, or the telco’s NBN 50, NBN 100, NBN 250 or NBN 1000 broadband plans.

To actually redeem the Disney Plus offer, you’ll also need to be a new or returning subscriber, so if you have an active monthly subscription you’ll need to cancel it (and wait for your paid-for service period to have ended) in order to redeem the offer as a returning customer.

Those with annual subscriptions that won’t expire before May 31 are therefore likely out of luck, unfortunately... Although in theory you may be able to use the offer to sign up for a separate new Disney Plus account.

If eligible, Telstra will send you an email or SMS with a link to redeem the offer. You’ll need to sign in to the Telstra Offers Hub page using your Telstra ID, and from there you’ll be able to click ‘redeem’. Once your free year of Disney Plus is up, you'll automatically roll into the monthly subscription tier (costing AU$11.99p/m) unless you cancel.

Eligible Telstra mobile plans

Eligible Telstra NBN plans

Eligible Telstra data-only plans