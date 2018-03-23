Larsson & Jennings just debuted its first smartwatch but you'll have to wait for it

You may know Larsson & Jennings for its top-end fashion watches, but the Swiss watchmaker is now embracing technology for the first time with its new Connect watch.

Soft launched at Baselworld 2018, the Larsson & Jennings Connect won't be avalible until September this year, but the company wants to show its intention to create a high quality hybrid to sell later this year.

The watch will reflect Larsson & Jennings watch style (usually minimalist style in a variety of colors) but will have basic fitness functions, notifications and a few other features baked into it.

Simple yet smart

For notifications, there's a light hidden under the 12 o'clock mark on the watch face that will flash to tell you to check your phone rather than vibrating your whole wrist.

So far, we only know of the design pictured in this article but we'd expect to see a variety of different colored versions when it comes out later in the year. A representative for Larsson & Jennings told TechRadar the watch is expected to come in both 38mm and 42mm versions.

We've yet to learn everything about the new watch, but we know it'll be capable of monitoring your UV levels. That's not anything new to a smartwatch, but this is the first time we've seen it in a small hybrid watch like this.

We weren't able to try out the Connect - sadly it was hidden behind some glass at Baselworld 2018 - but we've asked to see it as soon as possible.

Pricing details are to follow later in the year, plus we hope to hear what markets the watch will be available then too.