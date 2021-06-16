Italy vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch today's Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere

Having made a strong statement of intent in their opening match, Italy can book their place in the round of 16 with a win in Rome today. Read on for your guide to watching a Italy vs Switzerland live stream and find out how to watch Euro 2020 online from anywhere.

Roberto Mancini's men brushed cooly past Turkey in the tournament opener last Friday with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal from Turkish defender Merih Demiral.

Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020 live stream Date: Wednesday, June 16 Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy Free live stream: ITV1 (see below for more) Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

They now face a Swiss side that will feel somewhat disappointed not to have matched the Italian's result, after being pegged back by Wales 1-1 in their first Group A game. Breel Imbolo was on target for Vladimir Petković's side early in the second half, only to see Kieffer Moore's glancing header in the 74th minute rescue a point for the Welsh.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Veratti remains a doubt for the Azzurri, while fellow PSG star Alessandro Florenzi is also struggling to be fit after picking up a calf injury. The Swiss squad appears to have managed to come through their Welsh test unscathed, and will be determined to grab a win that would blow Group A wide open.

Read on for how to watch an Italy vs Switzerland live stream for FREE today.

Free Euro 2020 live streams

There's great news for anyone looking to binge watch this summer's tournament, with a number of European broadcasters showing every match for free.

ITV and the BBC are sharing the rights between to show games in the UK, with today's opening match between Italy and Switzerland being shown live on ITV.

Generally speaking, Italian fans looking to cheer on their side in this game can watch for free on Rai Sport, folk in Spain can tune in via Mediaset, anyone in France can watch on TF1, and in Germany ARD and ZDF have you covered. If you're in those countries, we suggest you double check your local listings to confirm the details.

How to live stream Italy vs Switzerland from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Euro 2020 match live in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN's through their paces, and our current top-ranked service in our tests was ExpressVPN. Dead simple to use, yet fast and with full suite of security features thrown in, it can also be used on a wide variety of devices, with dedicated apps for Android and Apple smartphones. You can also use it on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've got ExpressVPN installed, watching your domestic Euro 2020 coverage is a piece of cake. Simply select a server back in your home country and then fire up the stream like you normally would when back at home.

How to watch a FREE Italy vs Switzerland live stream online in the UK

In the UK, this Euro 2020 Group A clash between Italy and Switzerland is being shown on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7.15pm BST, with kick-off set to follow at 8pm BST. You can also live stream Italy vs Switzerland for free via ITV Hub, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, ITV Hub doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV licence). If you're not in the UK right now, you can use a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action on just as you would at home.

How to watch Italy vs Switzerland in the US for free and without cable

ABC and ESPN are sharing broadcast rights for Euro 2020 in the US, with ESPN showing this game. Kick-off Stateside is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you get ESPN as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Italy vs Switzerland directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Italy vs Switzerland without cable For all the cord-cutters out there, you've a number of options for watching every single Euro 2020 game without laying out for an expensive cable package. Over-the-top streaming service Sling TV is one of the most cost-effective options. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another solid choice is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream Italy vs Switzerland in Australia

Underlying its reputation as the broadcaster of choice Down Under for football, Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for Euro 2020 matches, including this match which is set to get under way at 5am AEST on Thursday morning. And if you're prepared to get up early enough then the great news is that Optus is showing this first game absolutely FREE! For the rest of the tournament. Optus Sport subscription will set you back $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Italy vs Switzerland: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

Italy vs Switzerland will be shown live in Canada, along with the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Italy vs Switzerland live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, it may make more sense to opt for their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.



How to watch Italy vs Switzerland at Euro 2020 online in New Zealand