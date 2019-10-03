iPhone 12 is Apple's next phone, according to acclaimed tech analyst

It seems the iPhone 12 will very likely be Apple's 2020 smartphone, succeeding the iPhone 11 from 2019, according to a rather reliable source.

This source is Ming-Chi Kuo, who is a trusted analyst in the iPhone world. If you follow Apple iPhone news you know this name because he's a source that often uncovers information about upcoming iPhones, and he's often good at getting accurate details.

Kuo has stated that he believes the iPhone 12 will be the next Apple iPhone, set to come out in September 2020.

We don't know a whole lot about the iPhone 12 at this point, seeing as the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are all very new. However, rumors suggest we may see it have a whole new design, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and there could even be a 5G iPhone 12 too.

Isn't this obvious?

If the current iPhone is the iPhone 11, surely it's obvious the next Apple phone would be the iPhone 12? Well, not exactly.

This is because Apple often dabbles with lettered variants – the iPhone XS was a minor upgrade to the iPhone X, and it's entirely possible the 2020 iPhone could be the iPhone 11S.

However, since Kuo has called the 2020 Apple handset the iPhone 12, we're now more confident that's what it'll end up being called.

Now that the Apple iPhone 12 leaks have started, they're sure to grow in speed until September 2020 when we will probably see the device.