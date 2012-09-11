Zuckerberg: native Android app on the way, no Facebook phone

Mark Zuckerberg, much maligned for Facebook's disappointing IPO, touched on his company's loses at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference Tuesday before turning to something he'd much rather talk about: making money.

Zuckerberg reportedly said that "mobile is everything," and that the company's laying its chips on ad revenue coming from handsets, not desktops.

Mobile is Zuckerberg's - and therefore Facebook's - ace in the hole. Users of the company's new iOS app are consuming twice as many feed stories as before, Zuckerberg said, pointing to a boon of potential future ad revenue.

Though the iOS update didn't do much to change the look of the app, Zuckerberg said the app's performance got a much needed bump.

Hot and not

A mobile misstep the company's already suffered through is HTML5, with Zuckerberg explaining the social site leaned too heavily on it rather than native apps.

That's all changing though, as Zuck touted the iOS app, and an upcoming integration with iOS 6. Most signs point to the new OS finding its first home in the iPhone 5, (probably) launching Wednesday.

Zucks also said a native Android app is the third prong of its mobile strategy after iOS and mobile web, and users can expect one before too long.

Also on tap for the site are a search engine, a natural progression for a company seeing 1 billion queries a day.

As for a Facebook phone, Zuckerberg called such a handset "the wrong strategy" for the company, running counter to the company's strategy of being on all mobile phones.

Finally, Zuckerberg said not to expect anything to change with Instagram, which Facebook officially acquired last week.

"Our mission with Instagram is we want to help them grow to hundreds of millions of users," he said. "We have no agenda with making them go into our infrastructure."

Via TechCrunch (1), (2), (3), The Verge