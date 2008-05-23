Weird Tech: Man gets ASBO for YouTube videos

A British man who uploaded over 80 videos of himself committing crimes to YouTube has been banned from posting any further images of his criminal behaviour on the internet.

Andrew Kellett was awarded an ASBO for his video efforts, which range from reckless driving to drug use and theft. Highlights include 'Who pays for petrol anyway?' (the answer to which will soon be 'everyone', thanks to the new £10,000 Drivestop 'drive-away anti-stinger' systems being implemented in petrol stations across the country this week).

Under the order, the 23-year-old is prohibited from adding to his illicit online video library, as well as from participating in any further criminal activity. A spokesperson for Leeds City Council dubbed Kellett Leeds' 'dumbest criminal'.

Trouble at the top

This week saw a number of the big names under the spotlight for all manner of unusual reasons. Google got a mention, after a British man arrested for having more than 16,000 child porn photos on his PC tried to shift the blame onto the search engine - for making it so easy to access the photos. (Did someone saying dumbest criminal?)

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Xbox Live policy on potentially 'offensive' references in gamertags hit the headlines again yesterday, when it deemed a man's surname inappropriate. When Richard Gaywood tried to play on Xbox Live, he was greeted with a message asking him to change his online moniker before proceeding.

And Yahoo didn't escape either, with CEO Jerry Yang reportedly being put under "adult supervision" by the company's chairman. The extreme measures were implemented following a meeting between Yang and Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, during which Yang refused to come down from a $37 per share price, causing Microsoft to cancel its offer and enraging shareholders.

Jet-power

In other news, an ex-skydiver turned jet-engine enthusiast came to our attention courtesy of his new collection of jet-powered bicycles. Having been tinkering with pulse jet engines for seven years now, Bob Maddox has only recently branched out into the realm of fast bikes (and only after experimenting with strapping such engines to his own chest...).

So far he's reached speeds of 50mph before pulling out, but Maddox is adamant the bike will hit 75mph. As he says, "When you're on a motorcycle going 50 mph, you don't think anything about it... But on a bicycle, it feels way too fast." True words indeed. Volunteers, anyone?

And finally...

Israeli prison officers are using a custom-built computer program to interpret messages barked by patrolling guard dogs. According to the AP, the Bio-Sense communications package collects the dogs' barks through microphones and "sorts and grades them".

Apparently Israeli prison dogs regularly patrol the fences but, although an earlier system was in place to allow prison staff to hear their barks, it seems that messages were frequently misunderstood. There was also a recurring problem with guards ignoring barks, following a number of 'dog cried wolf' incidents.

Give the dogs a break. 'Woof' / 'Wolf' - it's an easy mistake to make over a radio link, as commentators have quite rightly pointed out.