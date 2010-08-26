Lovefilm snaps up MGM movie streaming deal

Troubled film distributor MGM has signed on the dotted line with Lovefilm, adding its film archive on to the rental company's streaming service.

UK-based Lovefilm has started to ramp up its online streaming service, striking deals with the likes of Samsung and Sony to offer the on-demand movies through their TVs.

The deal with MGM shows that Lovefilm is bolstering its VoD content, with 4,100 movies to be made available to watch instantly.

It will come as relief to MGM, which is currently struggling financially. So much so, major productions like James Bond and The Hobbit have been put on hold.

The distributor also signed a deal with ITV HD this month, which sees the broadcaster have rights to show all of the James Bond franchise in HD.

Digital revolution

This is one of the biggest partnership's in Lovefilm's six-year life as a DVD rental service. Two years ago it partnered with Amazon in a deal that saw Lovefilm take over Amazon's DVD rental service in the UK.

Speaking about the link-up, Simon Calver, CEO of Lovefilm said: "We're delighted to bring MGM's legendary content to Lovefilm.

"With over 85 years making top quality movies, the MGM stable will be a notable addition to our expanding 'Watch Online' service.

"With the digital revolution underway, our opportunity for growth is huge and the addition of MGM titles is a substantial development in enhancing our digital catalogue."