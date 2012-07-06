Facebook App Centre launches in the UK, app recommendations ahoy!

There's an app within an app for that

Fancy downloading an app within an app? Well now you can with the launch of the Facebook App Centre in the UK.

Muscling in on the territory of the App Store and Google Play, the Facebook App Centre is an interesting Russian Doll-like concept. Announced back in June for the US, you can essentially choose apps from the service while you are in your Facebook app on your phone, or while using the desktop version of the social network.

Once done, you will be transported to the relevant app store and the app will be downloaded on your phone – with the special caveat that the app will now be linked into your Facebook account.

Synching feeling

It is this synchronisation that is key to Facebook but for users it looks as if the service will be better suited as a decent recommendation engine.

"The App Centre gives you personalised recommendations, and lets you browse the apps your friends use," explained Facebook about the service.

"It only lists high-quality apps, based on feedback from people who use the app."

Currently there are 600 apps available and the ones which are more UK-centric include Deezer, The Guardian, King.com games and Livesport.TV.

To access App Centre, head over to https://www.facebook.com/appcenter.