Amazon chooses London for major new digital media office

Amazon will open a new digital media development centre in London to work on key digital projects for the global business.

The project will bring teams from Lovefilm and Pushbutton together to work on interactive digital services for a range of modern connected devices including televisions, tablets and phones as well as websites and the development of APIs.

The office will be based in Glasshouse Yard near Barbican tube, and the move has been welcomed by Mayor of London Boris Johnson.

BoJo Thrilled

"I am thrilled to welcome Amazon's fantastic new international digital centre to London," said Johnson.

"For this wildly successful and dynamic company to choose our city to site such an important facility is a splendid feather in our cap.

"We know we have the talent, the space and infrastructure to make the most of the digital economy - this will be my prime message during Games-time, as I seek to woo even more companies for the capital, delivering jobs and growth for Londoners.

"Amazon's investment propels us well up the league table of global tech cities and we thank them for their vote of confidence."

Digital hub

Amazon believes that London is the perfect place for its digital innovation, and the internet giant will represent a key arrival as England's capital continues to reinvent itself as a digital and technological hub.

"London is a hotbed of tech talent and testament to that fact is Amazon choosing the capital as the location for the new global Digital Media Development Centre," said Paula Byrne, Managing Director of the Centre in London.

"Innovation is part of the Amazon DNA and we are creating a British centre of excellence to design and develop the next generation of TV and film services for a wide range of digital devices."