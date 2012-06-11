Power A's Moga system turns your Android phone into a gaming handheld device

Gaming peripheral company Power A, announced the Moga System for Android devices at E3 2012.

The Moga System gaming accessory turns your Android smartphone into a mobile gaming device, with D-pad and buttons for a familiar handheld gaming experience.

The Moga System comes in two forms:

The standard Moga System, which can house any Android smartphone, even the Samsung Galaxy Note.

The Moga System Pro, which is shaped like a typical Xbox 360 controller and can be used to house tablets.

"We want to bring console quality experience on a mobile device," says John Moore, DVP, Product Development/Marketing.

Just like a gaming handheld

The free Moga System app comes free when consumers get the controller.

Your Android Device pairs with the controller via Bluetooth and it uses two AAA sized batteries, located on the under side of both handgrips.

In order to use the Controller however, your games must be Moga compatible.

Current Moga compatible games that were announce are:

Atari's Greatest Hits

Duke Nukem 3D

Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation

Pac-Man by Namco

Painkiller: Purgatory HD

Six Guns

Virtua Tennis Challenge

Sky Gamblers: Rise of Glory

Project A is looking to release the Moga System during the Holiday 2012 season.