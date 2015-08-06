Corsair lights up the Void with 7.1 surround-sound gaming headset

If you prefer your PC gaming peripherals to light up like a Christmas tree, Corsair's latest wireless headset should have you feeling festive in no time.

The Void Wireless Dolby 7.1 is one of three new headsets launched by the company. Corsair is pitching it as a metal-reinforced pair of feature-packed, bass-driven cans that use 50mm drivers and, as the name implies, uses Dolby's multi-channel surround sound to help you locate enemies.

Featuring a black-and-yellow design, the Corsair logo on each cup is made of RGB LEDs that can reproduce 16.8 million colours. It can also sync colours (or flash independently) to the company's other RGB-lit mice and keyboards using its CUE software. Packing a 2.4GHz wireless chip, Corsair says that its battery last for more than 20 hours with the lighting switched off (or around 17 for when they're on). It's set to launch in late August for $150 (around £95, or AUS$204).

Launching at the same time is the Void Wireless SE ($130, around £83 or AUS$177), which includes the same features but connects via USB, alongside a stereo analog headset that comes with a cable for hooking up to a Playstation 4, Xbox One, mobile device, PC or Mac. It's set to launch at $79.99 (around £51, or AUS$110).

Quiet keys

Launching alongside the wireless headsets are two new versions of Corsair's STRAFE keyboard that was outed last month. As the name suggests, the STRAFE RGB offers multi-colour backlighting of up to 16.8 million colours and comes with a choice of Cherry MX Red or Brown switches. Other features include USB pass-through, a detachable wrist rest, fully-programmable macros, 100% anti-ghosting with 104 key rollover and contoured FPS/MOBA keycaps.

Mechanical keyboards aren't always appreciated by gamers on the other end of headsets or office co-workers. To help in that area, Corsair has also launched the STRAFE RGB Silent, which uses Cherry MX Silent switches claimed to be 30% quieter than other mechanical keyboards. The STRAFE RGB and its quieter variant hit the shelves in October for $149.99 (around £95 or AUS$203) and $159.99 (around £102 or AUS$218) respectively.

Macro mouse

Finally, Corsair is rounding out its colourful trio of peripherals with the Scimitar RGB mouse, which once again features a glowing logo along with 12 buttons on the left-hand side that can be repositioned for comfort using a slider.

The Scimitar's other features include a grippy clickable scrolling wheel a 12,000 DPI optical sensor. It slinks into view in September for $79.99 (around £51).