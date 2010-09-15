Sony PlayStation Move arriving Friday in UK

Sony Move will arrive on its expected UK release date this Friday, with the company confirming the pricings of its new PlayStation Move motion controller and the software to use it with.

Move is all set to revolutionise family gaming on Sony's flagship console, and TechRadar's PlayStation Move review suggests that it is worthy purchase.

The new PlayStation Move will arrive on UK shelves on Friday 17 September, with the starter pack, comprising a PlayStation Move motion controller, PlayStation Eye camera and a Starter disc including demos of the titles Sports Champions, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11, Start the Party! will be available for £49.99 RRP.

The PlayStation Move motion controller will be available for £34.99, with the PlayStation Move navigation controller at £24.99.

Innovative ways

Mark Bowles, PlayStation Move Brand Manager, said: "PlayStation's heritage is in developing innovative new ways for people to enjoy the platform, beginning with EyeToy where your body became the controller, and continuing with the development of the Buzz! Buzzers and SingStar microphones.

"PlayStation Move is our most ambitious control system yet, delivering pinpoint accuracy that makes it perfect for enhancing the traditional game experience, yet accessible enough for families and fun seekers to enjoy."

Games-wise – the launch titles include Sports Champions, EyePet Move edition, Kung Fu Rider and Start The Party.