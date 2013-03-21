Ouya chief teases streaming video content through console

Gamers are anxious to get their hands on the crowdfunded, Android-based Ouya gaming console this June - and now movie and TV show fans can get equally excited as well.

Gizmag.com reported Wednesday that Ouya founder Julie Uhrman recently gave a keynote interview at South by Southwest Interactive in Austin, Texas where she teased the availability of streaming video apps for the Kickstarter-financed game console.

Without naming specific services, Uhrman said she "feels pretty confident" that the US$99 product will arrive with native apps from at least a few major content providers.

The most likely contenders are Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube, which has yet to gain traction with many set-top boxes outside of Google TV and Apple TV.

Talking to everyone

Ouya set a Kickstarter record last summer after raising more than $US8 million (roughly UK£5.2 million, AU$7.8 million), with units shipping this month to those early supporters.

The company is currently accepting website pre-orders expected to ship in June, which is when the console will also be expected to roll out to Amazon, Best Buy and Target locations across the U.S.

In the meantime, the Ouya team continues to refine the software user interface, which already integrates third parties like OnLive, TuneIn and XBMC.

Uhrman also confirmed the company is "talking to everyone" when it comes to potential partnerships for Ouya, including manufacturers of HDTVs and Blu-ray players.